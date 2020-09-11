Duterte declares July 17 of every year National Physiatry Day

President Rodrigo Duterte gives a speech, July 7, 2020. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA-- President Rodrigo Duterte has declared July 17 of every year as "National Physiatry Day" in a bid to promote awareness on the rehabilitation needs of persons with disabilities.

The increasing number of Filipinos undergoing rehabilitation medicine has prompted the need to raise awareness on Physiatry--also known as physical medicine and rehabilitation--in the country, Duterte said.

"Given the growing number of patients with rehabilitation needs in the country, there is a need to strengthen support in providing accessible and affordable medication and rehabilitation to them. by raising awareness and encouraging collaboration among relevant stakeholders," the President said in Proclamation No. 1017 signed on Thursday but made public Friday.

President Duterte declares July 17 of every year as National Physiatry Day @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/fgpoCRpd3x — Arianne Merez (@arianne_merez) September 11, 2020

Physiatry aims to enhance and optimize function and quality of life among patients with physical impairments and disabilities.

The Department of Health is tasked to lead the observance of National Physiatry Day and identify programs for its yearly celebration.

All other government agencies, including government-owned or

-controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges are encouraged to help the health department in the promotion of the annual event.

