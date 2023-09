Buses were damaged after an explosion hit Magnificat Transport terminal in Laurel, Batangas on Sept. 10, 2023. Batangas police

MANILA (UPDATED) — A blast believed to have been caused by a grenade ripped through a bus terminal in Barangay Bugaan East in Laurel, Batangas early Sunday, Laurel Mayor Lyndon Bruce said.

At least eight buses at Magnificat Transport terminal were damaged in the explosion, which happened at around 3:30 a.m., officials said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

"Bagama't walang nasaktan sa naganap na pagsabog, hindi titigil ang administrasyong ito hangga't hindi natutukoy at napapanagot ang sinumang nasa likod ng ganitong uri ng karahasan, pananakot at kawalang-galang para sa ari-arian at buhay ng iba," the Laurel municipal government said in a statement as it condemned the incident.

"Makakaasa rin ang bawat Laureleño na mas lalo nating paiigtingin ang seguridad sa bayan ng Laurel upang masiguro ang kaligtasan ng bawat isa," it added.

— report from Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News