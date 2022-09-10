Typhoon Inday intensifies anew

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8 satellite image

MANILA — Typhoon Inday has intensified further while moving over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said Saturday.

In its latest bulletin issued 5 p.m., the state weather bureau said Inday may directly bring heavy rains in the country.

Extreme Northern Luzon and the western sections of Central and Southern Luzon may experience rains due to Inday’s trough and the effects of the southwest monsoon (Habagat).

No part of the country is under any tropical cyclone wind signal.

Projected track of Typhoon Inday. PAGASA

The eye of Typhoon Inday was last spotted 395 kilometers east of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kilometers per hour.

It is moving northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour.

PAGASA also said Inday is forecast to decelerate northwestward over the Philippine Sea through the weekend, and is expected to track towards the sea of of Taiwan before turning slowly north-northwestward to northward on Monday afternoon.

The typhoon may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday morning.

“Further intensification will continue until Sunday or Monday as Inday tracks northwestward over the Philippine Sea. However, the slightly cooler waters east of Taiwan and the forecast slowdown period over the sea area may result in a weakening trend beginning on Tuesday,” the state weather bureau said.

