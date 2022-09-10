Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection in Mandaue City rescue a woman trapped in deep floods caused by a heavy downpour on Sept. 9, 2022. Courtesy: BFP Mandaue City



CEBU — Some 467 families in Mandaue City were forced to spend the night at evacuation centers after the city was hit by floods caused by a heavy downpour, Mayor Jonas Cortes said Friday.

The displaced families were scattered in the different gymnasiums and schools in Mandaue, spanning Paknaan Vamo, Casuntingan, Tabok, Tingub and Umapad.

More than 1,800 individuals were affected, most of whom went home Saturday after the water subsided.

“Today, I will call a meeting with the DRRM council to update us of the whole extent in the flood from the Butuanon River,” said Cortes.

Apart from individuals, houses were also affected.

In a video caught by Ranel Catarina, shanties were carried away by the Butuanon River.

Mantuyong Barangay Councilor Bryan Sanchez also showed mounds of trash barring river flow causing spillage into major highways.

“This is the because of heavy traffic,” said Sanchez in his video.

Members of the Mandaue Bureau of Fire Protection rescued residents trapped in their homes when the floods became neck-deep.

PAGASA Visayas said that the downpour was caused by a severe and intense thunderstorm as an effect of the trough of Typhoon Inday, which also affected mountain barangays in Cebu City.

Five houses in Sitio Tabok, Barangay Pit-os were washed away by the flash flood.

The Butuanon River also overflowed.

Some 130 individuals were asked to evacuate after water also reached their homes.

Landslides were also reported in Sitio Batang-Batang, Barangay Sudlon 1 and Sitio Proper Tac-an, Barangay Budlaan, both located in mountainous areas in Cebu City.

In Talisay City, meanwhile, the Traffic Development Authority reported that they closed the road leading up to Sitio Langoyon in Brgy. Manipis after rocks and other debris blocked it.

As of writing, the road was passable after clearing operations were conducted. — Report from Annie Perez

