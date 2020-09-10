BuCor signs release order for convicted killer Pemberton

US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, on Sept. 8 2020. Handout from the Philippines' Bureau of Corrections

MANILA - The chief of the Philippines' Bureau of Corrections approved Thursday the release order for convicted killer US Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton following President Rodrigo Duterte's grant of absolute pardon.

Duterte on Monday pardoned the American soldier, convicted in 2015 for killing Filipino transgender woman Jennifer Laude in October 2014. Days earlier, a local court ruled that Pemberton is eligible for early release under a law that shortens jail time due to good conduct.

The US Marine served just over half of his 10-year homicide sentence at the Philippine military headquarters in Quezon City.

US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton's Release Order from the Bureau of Corrections now signed and approved by BuCor chief Gerald Bantag.

Pemberton's release and deportation from the country "can be completed by the weekend," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

"The date of Pemberton's actual exit from the country depends on his flight arrangements, considering that he is a military personnel of the US," he said.

Pemberton's lawyer Rowena Flores earlier said she "didn’t really personally apply for any pardon from the President" for Pemberton.

Pemberton killed Laude after finding out the latter has male genitals after an intimate act in a motel in Olongapo City, north of the capital Manila. Laude's body was found wrapped in a bed sheet, with her head slumped in the toilet bowl.

Pemberton was in the country at the time to participate in a Philippines-U.S. military exercise. --Report from Angel Movido and Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News