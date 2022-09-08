IN PICTURES: Liz Truss’s first moments at No.10 as PM

LONDON - After getting the royal appointment from the Queen on Tuesday afternoon, Liz Truss has become Britain's 56th Prime Minister, replacing Boris Johnson.

Normally, the new Prime Minister is invited to the Buckingham Palace to be appointed by the Queen. However, in a break from tradition, the Queen stayed in Balmoral in Scotland.

Truss travelled there to meet the Queen and thereafter returned to London to address the nation. At past 5 in the afternoon Truss delivered her first speech as Prime Minister in Downing Street, in which she outlined her priorities as leader of the country.

After her speech, she waved on the steps of No.10, alongside her husband Hugh O’Leary where local and international media captured her first moments as Prime Minister.

On Tuesday evening, No.10 Downing had a new occupant: 47-year-old former Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the third woman Prime Minister of Britain following Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Photos: Ernie Delgado | ABS-CBN News London