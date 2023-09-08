RTVM screengrab

MANILA — The Philippines and Australia will forge a "new strategic partnership" to strengthen their ties, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday.

"The new strategic partnership that will be signed today will strengthen the bilateral ties that we’ve had for 77 years," Albanese said during a meeting in Malacañang with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Albanese added that the Philippines and Australia both believed in the "need to uphold international law" in the South China Sea.

The Australian leader also reiterated his support for the 2016 Arbitral Award that invalidated Beijing's expansive claims in waterway, which he said was "final and binding."

Marcos thanked Albanese, saying the latter "made very clear that the claims that are being made upon by a Philippine maritime territory are not valid, [have] not been recognized and [are] not in conjunction or sn consistent with international law."

"Friends and partners like you in that subject is very gratifying and encourages us to continue down that path," Marcos said.

The meeting between Marcos and Albanese is seen to pave the way for a "new era of closer cooperation across key sectors, such as defense and security, trade, economic development, and maritime affairs," Malacañang earlier said.

