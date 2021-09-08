PAGASA

MANILA— Severe tropical storm Jolina made another landfall over San Juan town, Batangas while another typhoon slightly intensified over the Philippine Sea on Wednesday morning, the state weather bureau said.

This would be the eighth time Jolina hit land, PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion earlier told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The country's 10th storm this year was last estimated in the vicinity of Rosario, Batangas at 10 a.m., moving northwest at 10 kilometers per hour, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

Jolina kept it strength and was packing maximum winds of 95 kph near the center with gusts of up to 130 kph, it added.

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, which warns of damaging gale-force to storm-force winds within 24 hours, was raised over the following areas:

Metro Manila

Marinduque

Northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro

Northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

Central and southern portions of Quezon

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Southern portion of Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Tarlac

Tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1, which warns of strong winds prevailing within 24 hours, was hoisted over:

La Union

Southern portion of Benguet

Southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya

Southern portion of Aurora

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Rest of Bulacan

Rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Western portion of Camarines Sur

Western portion of Romblon

Rest of Oriental Mindoro

Rest of Occidental Mindoro

In the next 24 hours, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Bataan, Marinduque, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro, according to the weather bureau.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Romblon, Marinduque, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and Negros Occidental.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley.

PAGASA warned residents that scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are highly likely especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

It also warned that the storm would bring rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 5.5 m) over the seaboards of areas where signal number 2 was raised.

Jolina is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Thursday evening and early Friday.

Typhoon Kiko, last estimated at 1,120 km east of Central Luzon, has slightly intensified as it moved over the Philippine Sea, PAGASA said.

The storm was moving west southwest at 20 kph while packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kph and 190 kph gustiness, it said.

Heavy rains associated with the typhoon may begin affecting the eastern part of northern Luzon on Friday, it added.