MANILA — An approaching tropical storm is set to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat and bring rains over parts of the country this week, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Wednesday.

The storm was last spotted 1,430 kilometers east of northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and 80 kph gusts, according to PAGASA's 4 p.m. bulletin.

The weather agency said the storm would enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday and would be called Inday.

While the storm is not expected to hit land and its effects will not be immediately felt after it enters PAR, it would stir monsoon rains in the next days, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren-Jorda.

In the meantime, an inter-tropical convergence zone or band of clouds is mainly affecting the weather condition in the country, said PAGASA.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms can be expected over Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Davao Region in the next 24 hours, according to the weather agency's 4 p.m. advisory.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, meanwhile, may occur over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

