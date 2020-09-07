'Hilaw': Some senators urge DENR to halt Manila Bay white sand project over health concerns

On lookers take a picture as workers spread white sand along a portion of the Baywalk in Manila Bay on September 3, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Some senators on Monday urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to "suspend" the dumping of white sand in Manila Bay after another executive agency flagged its harmful effects on health.

The Department of Health (DOH) cautioned against the use of crushed dolomite as artificial white sand, saying dust from the pale-colored rock "can cause respiratory issues or effects to a person."

"'Yung paglalagay ng dolomite as a substitute for white sand only means na hindi dumaan sa tamang proseso at pag-aaral ang plano sa Manila Bay rehabilitation," Senate Committee on Tourism chair Nancy Binay said in a statement.

(It only goes to show that the use of dolomite as a substitute for white sand in the Manila Bay rehabilitation did not undergo the right process and the right research.)

"Walang public consultation, walang environmental clearance, hilaw... at malinaw na bara-bara at 'di comprehensive ang plano," she said.

(There was no public consultation, no environmental clearance. It is underprepared... and clearly done in haste without a comprehensive plan.)

"Kung iniisip talaga ng DENR ang kapakanan ng kalikasan at ng taumbayan, it is but proper for them to immediately stop the dumping of dolomite," she said.

(If the DENR really cares for the environment and the welfare of the public, it is but proper for them to immediately stop the dumping of dolomite.)

Binay said the public has the right to be informed about the "context of the project", especially its "impact on the environment and public health."

"Nakakalungkot lang. Kaysa sa i-prioritize ayusin ang mga banyo sa Baseco, mas inuna pang pondohan ang puting buhangin galing Cebu," the senator said.

Opposition Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said the government should have prioritized the COVID-19 crisis instead of spending millions of pesos to dump "toxic white sand on the shores of Manila Bay."

"Pera na, naging buhangin pa," Pangilinan said in a statement.

(We already had money, but they turned it into sand.)

"Hindi katanggap-tanggap na habang nagugutom ang mga kababayan natin, walang hanapbuhay ang mga magulang, at walang kagamitan ang mga anak para sa online classes, ay nagtatapon lang tayo ng pera sa mga proyektong maaaring makasira pa sa kalikasan at sa ating kalusugan," Pangilinan said.

(It is not acceptable that while our countrymen are starving, are jobless and lack equipment for online classes, our government just wasted funds for a project that is harmful to both the environment and our health.)

The P397 million spent on the project could have been used to procure 189,000 sacks of rice, 26,000 laptops for teachers and students, 300,000 COVID-19 test kits, and at least 130 million face masks, among others, the opposition lawmaker said.

DENR Undersecretary Benny Antiporda earlier said that funds spent for the dumping of artificial white sand in Manila Bay cannot be diverted to help Filipinos cope with the global pandemic.

"Hindi ho 'yan bagong project (This is not a new project). We cannot connect this with the pandemic," he told ANC.

"Siguro, kung pera lang ito na puwede nating i-juggle from one place to another, gagawin po ng gobyerno. But hindi po maaari iyan. Bawal po iyon," he said.

(If this were money that the we can juggle from one place to another, the government will do that. But that is not possible. That is prohibited.)

Under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, President Rodrigo Duterte is authorized to realign funds from any agency to COVID-19-related projects.

Duterte's spokesman, Harry Roque, defended the project, saying it was also meant to avoid soil erosion and to help in flood control.