DOJ to release report on PhilHealth probe by September 14

MANILA - The Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to release its report on the investigation into the alleged anomalies at the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) by next week.

Justice Sec. Menardo Guevarra, in a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and other members of the Cabinet, said they are wrapping up their investigation on PhilHealth and will release their report and recommendations by Sept. 14.

"By Sept. 14, that's Monday, we will be able to submit to you our report and our recommendations including the possible filing of administrative and/or criminal charges against persons in PhilHealth who we shall find to be probably responsible for certain anomalies or irregularities," he said.

Guevarra also said possible charges may be filed against those responsible for the irregularities only after the DOJ submits its report to the President.

The Senate Committee of the Whole earlier recommended the filing of graft and malversation charges against Duque, resigned PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales, and other executives of the state-run insurance firm after they allegedly authorized the release of COVID-19 funds to health facilities not catering to coronavirus patients.

At least 17 senators earlier signed a board resolution urging Duque to step down as health chief, saying he has failed to address the spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines, which now has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia.

President Rodrigo Duterte did not heed the Senate's request to sack Duque and insisted that it would be difficult to change officials in the middle of the global pandemic.