DOJ panel junks cyber libel raps vs Makabayan bloc members

MANILA — The Department of Justice has dismissed cyber libel complaints filed against Gabriela party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas and former members of the Makabayan bloc over allegations of red-tagging and planting of evidence in 2021.

In a resolution approved by Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento, a panel of state prosecutors junked the complaint filed by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in San Fernando, Pampanga for lack of merit.

Also named in the complaint were former Bayan Muna party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate, Gabriela spokesperson Luzviminda Calolot-Ilagan and Gabriela leader Liza Maza.

The CIDG, represented by Police Maj. Jonathan Mostoles, alleged that in Nov. 2021 respondents posted defamatory and libelous statements through the online edition of Manila Times and Inquirer.

In their online posts, respondents accused the Philippine National Police of red-tagging and planting of evidence after a team of CIDG operatives implemented an arrest warrant against a certain Lourdes Bulan for 2 counts of murder.

Zarate welcomed the dismissal of the "harassment suit" filed by the police against him and other members of the Makabayan bloc.

"We laud our state prosecutors for junking the utterly baseless cyberlibel case filed by the PNP-CIDG represented by Major Jonathan Mostoles in 2021," he said.

"Like the other harassment suits filed against us by state agents, this latest case was also dismissed because it is destitute of any merit.

"Clearly, it is a fatuous act only aimed to harass members of the progressive groups," he added.

More details to follow.