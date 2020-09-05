Typhoon Kristine leaves PAR

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - Typhoon Kristine left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at 6 p.m. Saturday, the state weather agency said.

PAGASA said the typhoon maintained its strength, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 230 kph.

As of 10 p.m., it was last spotted 1,080 kilometers northeast of extreme northern Luzon.

Kristine, the 11th tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, is forecast to move towards Japan's Ryukyu Islands and proceed to the Korean Peninsula.

"Kristine is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country throughout the forecast period," PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

The weather agency, however, warned that moderate to rough seas would be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas. Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precaution while venturing out to sea.