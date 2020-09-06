COVID-19 cases at the House of Representatives now at 69

MANILA — A member of the House of Representatives as well as a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 69 the total number of employees at the lower chamber hit by the respiratory illness, House Secretary-General Jose Luis Montales said Sunday.

The new case, a female congressional staffer, last reported for work on Sept. 2, Montales said in a statement.

The staffer experienced chills, body pain and fever after doing work outside the House of Representatives last Sept. 3, he said.

Montales also said they received word that Sorsogon 2nd District Rep. Ditas Ramos has tested positive for COVID-19.

She developed symptoms and got tested in the province.

Of the 69 COVID-19 cases at the House of Representatives, only 18 are active, according to Montales.

In the Philippines, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 237,365 after the Department of Health reported on Sunday 2,839 additional cases.

Of the figure, 184,687 have recovered while 3,875 died, according to the DOH.