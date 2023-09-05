Mothers nurse their newborn babies in the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila on June 9, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading House Bill 8910 or the "Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Act," in an effort to prevent teenage pregnancies and protect young women in the country.

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said in a statement that it seeks to address the social problem of early pregnancy and mothering, which has adverse effects on both the mother and the baby, and on society in general.

Citing surveys, the House chief maintained that the problem worsened during the pandemic when the government advised people, including the youth, to stay home to stave off the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 virus.

“The social cost of this issue and the negative impact on the national budget could run into billions - in terms of the government having to take care of young mothers and their babies. There is also the human development aspect,” Romualdez said.

Romualdez added that the state has to prepare the youth for a healthy adolescent and adult life and responsible parenthood by instilling in them the appropriate moral and sexual values.

The Speaker's office explained that the consolidated bill is entitled, “An Act providing for a national policy in preventing adolescent pregnancies and institutionalizing social protection for adolescent parents.”

It also said that the bill establishes the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Inter-Agency Council (APPIAC) to be composed of the Population Commission executive director as chairperson with the executive director of the Council for the Welfare of Children as co-chairperson. The council’s principal mandate is to formulate, implement a national action plan on the prevention of teenage pregnancies and recommend relevant legislative and administrative measures.

Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman, a prime mover of the measure, lauded the approval.

"Enacting a law preventing adolescent pregnancy will save young girls from the clutches of maternal death, unemployment, and poverty, and improve their future and reinforce their self-esteem. " Lagman said.

Even the Makabayan bloc was happy with the bill.

"At the heart of this bill is the recognition of the role of adolescents and young people in the overall human socio-economic development of our country. Thus, one of its policies is to create and sustain an enabling environment for adolescents to achieve their potentials and fully contribute to nation-building, " Gabriela Party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas said.

"Moreover, the bill aims to promote and protect the basic human rights of adolescents, particularly their rights to sexual and reproductive health, development as well as education and participation," she said.

The bill will be sent to the Senate for action.

RELATED VIDEO