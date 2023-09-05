Amid floods, leptospirosis cases rise over 100%

Medical staff attend to leptospirosis patients at a makeshift ward inside the National Kidney Transplant Institute (NKTI) Hospital gymnasium in Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Cases of leptospirosis have continued to increase, with 542 cases reported in the recent 3 to 4 weeks – a 139% increase compared to the previous two weeks, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

“While cases in the recent 2 weeks are relatively lower, continuous monitoring must be done as cases may still increase with late reports and due to the inclement weather and recent typhoons/tropical storms that entered the country, intensified by habagat,” the DOH said.

NCR, and Regions 1 and 4-A showed “continuous increase in cases in the recent 6 weeks (July 9 to August 19) with 101 to 441 cases in the recent 4 weeks (July 23 to August 19).”

CAR and Regions 2, 3, 4-B, 5, 6, 8 and 9 recorded increases in cases in the recent 3-4 weeks. The DOH said these regions reported 5 to 143 cases in the recent 4 weeks.

From January 1 to August 19, 2023 or morbidity week 33, a total of 3,325 cases of leptospirosis have been reported nationally, with 359 deaths, the DOH said.

Leptospirosis cases were expected by experts to increase during the rainy season, as more people wade through floodwaters that may be contaminated with urine from rodents and animals infected with the bacteria leptospira.

Among the symptoms of leptospirosis are fever and chills, head and muscle aches, red eyes, vomiting, and jaundice or yellow skin and eyes.

