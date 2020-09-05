DILG allays data privacy concerns regarding StaySafe contact-tracing app

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said he has already consulted with the National Privacy Commission regarding the safety of data to be collected by the government's contact-tracing StaySafe app.

"I was talking to the head of the National Privacy Commision. Wala namang problema, dahil walang hinihinging personal na impormasyon maliban sa telephone number," Malaya said on Teleradyo Saturday.

Malaya said he has downloaded the application to check the information being collected.

"Hindi ako hiningan ng pangalan, hiningan ako ng code name," he said. "Ang control d'yan is the number. Iyon lang naman ang hiningi then a photo. Wala namang ibang hiningi."

"Kung hindi naman kukunin ang telephone number, hindi naman magiging reliable ang system."

George Royeca of ANGKAS, who supports the use of StaySafe, said

its users will only need to scan the QR code before entering various businesses such as banks, restaurants and malls.

"Imbes iyong sulat-papel na ginagamit natin na pagkatagal, gagamitin natin ang ating telepono para mag-log in," Royeca said.

The application will also be used by various establishments that will be given QR codes and will serve as a digital logbook for contact tracing.

By scanning the QR code, businesses can easily identify whether the person is confirmed, probable, or suspected to have COVID-19.

This will also give confidence to consumers that a business they are about to enter is virus free.

Among establishments that support StaySafe use are SM Supermalls, McDonald’s Philippines, Jollibee Foods Corp., UnionBank Philippines, Filinvest Development Corporation, Alliance Global Inc., JG Summit, Metrobank, Yuchengco Group of Companies, Bankers Association of the Philippines, the Moment Group, and ANGKAS.

StaySafe, which is also being used in other countries, was produced by MultiSys.