PH, Malaysian navy ships hold joint military exercise

Malaysian Navy officers in action during the Malaysia National Day 2023 celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on August 31, 2023. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE/file

DAVAO CITY -- Royal Malaysian Navy ships arrived on Sunday at the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) in Davao City as the Philippine Navy hosts the 24th iteration of Maritime Training Activity of the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Philippine Navy dubbed as MALPHI LAUT 24/23.



The week-long exercise, which will begin Monday until Sep. 8, will involve sailors and naval special operations forces from the Royal Malaysian Navy and Philippine Navy operating jointly on land, air, and at sea.



This year marks the first conduct of MTA series in the Eastern Mindanao with the Royal Malaysian Navy. The exercise aims to develop mutual defense capability, counterterrorism, and to strengthen the country's maritime security and coastal defense.



According to the NFEM, over 160 troops are aboard the two Malaysian Navy ships KD Selahgor (F176) and KD Sundang (112).



"The Philippine-Malaysian Navy's collaboration has served as a cornerstone for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The PN and MN are committed to strengthen its longstanding alliance, reinforce maritime security efforts, and address shared extremist threats," NFEM said in a statement.



"This exercise is in line with the external defense efforts of the Philippine Navy in terms of partnership and collaboration with partner navies which promotes readiness, interoperability, and capacity building of our PN in order to work together across the naval spectrum particularly in responding to different maritime and territorial crisis situations."



- report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO: