Ex-DFA chief Locsin is new Philippine ambassador to UK

JAKARTA - Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has been chosen as the Philippines’ new ambassador to the United Kingdom under the administration of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., Malacañang said Sunday.

The nomination of Locsin, a former speechwriter of the late President Corazon Aquino and the last DFA chief under the Duterte administration, was confirmed by Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles.

"We confirm the appointment of Teodoro Lopez Locsin Jr. as the Ambassdor Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland," Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.He was formerly Secretary of Foreign Affairs.

According to his appointment papers dated Aug. 30, Locsin will also have jurisdiction over Ireland, Isle of Man, and the Bailiwick of Jersey and Guernsey.

Locsin will have the “salary and emoluments of a chief of mission, class 1,” the document read.

Under then President Rodrigo Duterte, Locsin served as the Philippines’ permanent representative to the United Nations in 2017, before he was named as the new DFA Secretary.

Aside from serving the administration of Cory Aquino, who replaced Marcos Jr.’s father after the 1986 People Power Revolution, Locsin was also a journalist, newspaper publisher, and lawmaker.

RELATED NEWS