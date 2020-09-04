Typhoon 'Kristine' enters Philippine area of responsibility

MANILA -- A typhoon has entered the Philippine area and could intensify this weekend, said the state weather bureau.

Typhoon Kristine (international name: Haishen) was 1,340 kilometers east off the northern tip of Luzon at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour and 160 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

At 9AM today, Typhoon "HAISHEN" has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and was named #KristinePH. Severe Weather Bulletins will be issued starting at 11AM today. pic.twitter.com/OhPq3Olbu6 — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) September 4, 2020

While the country's 11th storm this year might reach its peak intensity by Saturday or Sunday, it will "remain far from the landmass," said the weather agency.

Kristine will head towards southern Japan and the Korean Peninsula after leaving the Philippine area early Sunday, PAGASA said.

Another typhoon, Maysak, hit South and North Korea this week and caused a cattle ship carrying 39 Filipino crew to capsize off Japan.

La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by more frequent rains than typical, has a 60-percent chance of emerging in the Philippines in September or October and could last until 2021, the weather bureau earlier said.

Around 7 to 10 storms may form in the Philippine area until February next year, said PAGASA.

