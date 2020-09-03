House of Representatives reports 2 more virus cases, total at 62

MANILA - The House of Representatives on Thursday reported 2 more cases of coronavirus infection, raising its total to 62.

Two employees from the chamber's Engineering Department who tested positive for the virus were close contacts of a confirmed case from the same office, said House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales.

The two personnel last went to work on Aug. 24 and 25, and contact tracing is ongoing, he added.

Of 62 employees who contracted the disease, 15 are considered active cases, according to Montales.

The Philippines as of Wednesday recorded 226,440 cases of COVID-19, with 3,623 deaths and 158,610 recoveries.