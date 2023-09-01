Various sea and air assets of the Philippine Navy can be seen as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the Philippine Navy Capability Demonstration aboard the BRP Davao Del Sur while sailing along the coast of Zambales in the West Philippine Sea on May 19, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/Pool Photos

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday expressed his gratitude to troops in Palawan for their efforts in safeguarding the West Philippine Sea, saying their role in maintaining peace in the disputed waters is paramount.

During his Talk to Troops at the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Western Command, Marcos said their presence, albeit small, has been effective in the area.

“Kahit papaano, doon sa maliit nating presence, in comparison doon sa mga ibang nakakatagpo natin doon sa West Philippine Sea ay kahit na maliit lang ang naihaharap natin na puwersa ay maganda naman ang nagiging resulta,” the military's commander-in-chief said.

“Kahit na paano, nandiyan na ‘yan, and the Western Command is playing a very, very important part in keeping the peace. That is the most important part," he added.

"And equally important is to defend the sovereign territory of the Republic of the Philippines."

Marcos vowed continuing support for troops, including the modernization of the AFP.

The President earlier in the day said the Philippines would respond to China's recent "standard map" which also claims territories of other countries, including the West Philippine Sea.

But he declined to provide details, saying it is an operational matter.

The map featured a 10-dashed line, that supposedly shows China's boundaries in the waterway, the Department of Foreign Affairs had said.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea — through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually — despite an international court ruling that Beijing's entitlement has no legal basis.

Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Brunei, as well as Taiwan, have overlapping claims in parts of the sea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the map was "a routine practice in China’s exercise of sovereignty in accordance with the law."

"We hope relevant sides can stay objective and calm, and refrain from over-interpreting the issue," he said in a briefing.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse

Video from RTVM