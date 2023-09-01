Alleged former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF walk past check various weapons and ammunition as officers of the National Capital Region Police Office facilitate their surrender at Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig on December 26, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday said the government should follow-through with the reintegration of former rebels to Philippine society, as steady support is needed for lasting peace.

In his speech during the Peace Consciousness Month celebration in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Marcos stressed the importance of law enforcement authorities in becoming peace builders rather than just implementers.

Rebels had lamented being "neglected" by local officials, which was why they resorted to violence and fighting, he said.

"They have lost hope in a peaceful life and a peaceful society... That is the first thing you need to attend [to]," Marcos said.

"Kailangan maramdaman ng bawat Pilipino na nandito, hindi lamang ang pamahalaan, kundi pati na ang local communities... pati na ang mga sundalo, pati na lahat ng bahagi ng ating lipunan ay nandiyan para suportahan at pagandahin ang kanilang buhay," he said.

"Kapag natupad natin 'yang pangako na 'yan ay makikita natin na magiging mas madali ang usapan na papunta sa kapayapaan," he added.

The President said local officials play a role in the process as they could provide the immediate needs of former and current insurgents.

"Mas madaling lapitan ng mga local executive. Malaking bagay ito... Nagbago ang patakbo ng peace process dahil isa sa bahagi yan ng local government at ng lahat ng iba't ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan ng national government para tulungan at suportahan ang pagbabalik ng rebelde sa ating lipunan," he said.

"We have seen the success of this principle, of this concept, all around the country."

During the event, authorities declared Palawan and Puerto Princesa insurgency-free.

Peace adviser Carlito Galvez said it might only take a short time for the whole Mimaropa to become insurgency-free.

Meanwhile, Information and Communications Secretary Ivan Uy said said his agency would fast-track its digital programs to help the province.

"Palawan is set to enter a new era of accelerated and unprecedented development that will highly benefit its people," he said.