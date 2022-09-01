PH, US coast guards join Brigada Eskwela in Manila

MANILA -- The Philippine Coast Guard and United States Coast Guard joined the Brigada Eskwela at the Jose Rizal Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on Thursday.

Around 100 personnel from the PCG and 20 from the USCG helped clean, repaint and repair school facilities.

They donated school supplies and toys for the students. The personnel also read books and organized games for the children.

“Meron din tayong interaction with the students. We hope that this event will give them the opportunity na mas makilala ang PCG and mainspire sila na they can also be part of the PCG,” PCG Public Information Officer LTJG Debie Jasmine Mojado said.

(We also have interactions with the students. We hope that this event will give them the opportunity to know more about the PCG and hopefully to inspire them to join the PCG one day.)

“The Philippines has been so gracious with us and we’re so thankful for it. We want to make sure we are able to give back to you guys as well,” USCG Public Affairs Officer PO Diolanda Caballero added.

The USCG Cutter Midgett (WMSL-575) arrived in the waters off Manila Bay on Tuesday to kick off the joint search and rescue exercise (SAREX) of the two coast guards.

The SAREX will be held off the coast of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro on September 2 and 3. The activity aims to enhance the maritime interoperability of the two countries.

Around 250 personnel from the USCG and 150 from the PCG will participate in the exercise.

“Alam nating kasalukuyang mayroong bagyo, especially sa northern part ng country, but the exercise will still continue and push through. Ito ay mangyayari pa rin,” Mojado noted.

(We know there is a supertyphoon affecting northern Philippines, but the exercises will push through. It will still happen.)

“If any situation happens, and we need to assist the PCG, we’re more than happy to. It might not be our AOR but we are partners and we want to keep that partnership going,” Caballero, for her part, said.

The activities for the SAREX will include communication exercises, maneuvering, technical demonstrations, flight operations, small boat operations, medical assistance, and resolution.

The PCG and USCG will also have a friendship basketball game after the Brigada Eskwela.