Several Pasig City Hall offices placed under lockdown

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday said several offices in the city hall were placed under lockdown after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the offices affected is the City Administrator's Office, Sotto said in a statement.

"Hinihingi ko po ang inyong pang-unawa. Hindi pa normal ang trabaho sa City Hall tapos ngayon napilayan na naman tayo," the mayor said, without specifying how many workers were infected with COVID-19.

(I am asking for your understanding. The City Hall's operations are not yet normal and now we are experiencing another blow.)

"Pagod na tayo pero kakayanin natin to. Laban lang ng laban," he said.

(We are tired but we will overcome this. We have to keep on fighting.)

As of September 1, 2021, Pasig has the 4th largest number of COVID-19 cases among Metro Manila cities with 46,722 people testing positive for the disease, according to data from the Department of Health (DOH).

As of August 31, 2,030 cases in the city are still active, data from the Pasig Public Information Office showed.

