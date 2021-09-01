Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— The Philippines is set to take delivery of some 25 million COVID-19 shots this September, an official said on Wednesday.

Government expects to receive the following vaccine batches this month, said Carlito Galvez, chief implementer of the National Task Force on COVID-19.

Sinovac- 12 million

Pfizer- 5 million

COVAX Facility (brand not disclosed)- 3 million

Moderna- 2 million

AstraZeneca- 1 million

Sputnik V- 1 million

Donation (brand not disclosed)- 1 million

The bulk of the arriving vaccines will go to areas outside Metro Manila, which is close to vaccinating half of its target population, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Talagang tinututukan na po natin ang mga regions para tumaas po ang ating vaccination these coming days," Galvez said.

(We are really focusing on the regions so that our vaccinations can go up these coming days.)

"Mayroon po kaming mga negotiations na gagawin sa Pfizer, Moderna para ma-accelerate po iyong mga deliveries po natin," he said in a press briefing.

(We will also negotiate with Pfizer and Moderna to accelerate our deliveries.)

The Philippines has so far received some 51.9 million COVID-19 shoots, of which around 33.7 million have been administered. At least 13.9 million have been fully vaccinated so far.

Authorities hope the immunization drive that started in March would cover up to 70 million people before the year ends to safely reopen the economy.