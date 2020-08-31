LIST: Cities, provinces moved to modified general community quarantine

Cebu City was one of the areas placed under modified general community quarantine on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Cheryl Baldicantos, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - As September came, the Philippines placed more areas under the relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) in further attempts to get the country's economy running again after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Areas that were shifted to MGCQ were:

LUZON

Nueva Ecija

Quezon Province

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

VISAYAS

Iloilo City

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Talisay City

Minglanilla, Cebu

Consolacion, Cebu

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier announced that Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas, and the cities of Tacloban and Bacolod will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ), while Iligan City in Lanao del Norte will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), until Sept. 30.

The rest of the country meanwhile will remain under MGCQ for a month.

Since the start of pandemic lockdowns in mid-March, the government has routinely revised community quarantine classifications of parts of the country every 15 days.

The quarantine level dictates the type of business activities allowed in a certain area, as well as travel restrictions.

As of posting, the Philippines has 220,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 59,699 are active.