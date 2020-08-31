LIST: Cities, provinces moved to modified general community quarantine

MANILA - As September came, the Philippines placed more areas under the relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) in further attempts to get the country's economy running again after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Areas that were shifted to MGCQ were:
LUZON
- Nueva Ecija
- Quezon Province
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Rizal
VISAYAS
- Iloilo City
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City
- Mandaue City
- Talisay City
- Minglanilla, Cebu
- Consolacion, Cebu
President Rodrigo Duterte earlier announced that Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas, and the cities of Tacloban and Bacolod will remain under general community quarantine (GCQ), while Iligan City in Lanao del Norte will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), until Sept. 30.
The rest of the country meanwhile will remain under MGCQ for a month.
Since the start of pandemic lockdowns in mid-March, the government has routinely revised community quarantine classifications of parts of the country every 15 days.
The quarantine level dictates the type of business activities allowed in a certain area, as well as travel restrictions.
As of posting, the Philippines has 220,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 59,699 are active.
