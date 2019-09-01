Several killed as plane crashes in Calamba, Laguna

MANILA -- (UPDATE 4) Several were killed after a small plane crashed Sunday in a resort area in Calamba City, Laguna, an official from the city's public order and safety office said.

Jeff Rodriguez from the Calamba City Public Order and Safety Office said the incident happened at around 3 p.m. at a resort area in Barangay Pansol.

Eroplano, bumagsak sa isang private resort sa brgy. pansol, calamba city, laguna; mag-inang, caretaker, sugatan; mga sakay ng eroplano, hinahanap pa pic.twitter.com/7OvUQv9Tt1 — Dennis Datu (@Dennis_Datu) September 1, 2019

A mother and her son, who are the caretakers of the resort, were rushed to a hospital in Calamba following the incident.

Nine bodies have been retrieved from the crash site as of 8:16 p.m.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, the plane is a medical evacuation plane with registration number RP-C2296.

It was on its way back to Manila from Dipolog City.

The plane was carrying 9 persons, the Calamba PNP said based on the passenger manifest of the plane's operator.

Authorities said the fire which resulted from the crash was put under control as of 4:45 p.m.

-- With reports from Dennis Datu and Jonathan Magistrado, ABS-CBN News