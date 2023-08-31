16 dead in Tandang Sora fire

Sixteen people were killed in a first alarm fire that ravaged a house converted to a t-shirt manufacturing establishment in Kennedy Lane, Tandang Sora, Quezon City Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Supt. Nahum Tarroza, Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region, said the house was undergoing expansion when the fire struck. He said chemicals used for t-shirt printing could have caused the fire to spread rapidly.

The owners of the house and their 3-year-old child were among the fatalities.

Most of the fatalities were stay-in workers, the fire official said.

Two people survived the fire by jumping out the second floor windows while another was able to run out of the house.

Tarroza said firefighters took too long to respond to the fire after they were given the wrong address. Heavy floods in parts of Quezon City also impeded fire trucks from reaching the area quickly.