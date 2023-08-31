15 dead in Tandang Sora fire

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — Fifteen people, including a 3-year-old girl, were killed in a first-alarm fire that ravaged a house converted to a t-shirt manufacturing establishment in Tandang Sora, Quezon City on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Fire Chief Supt. Nahum Tarroza of the Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region said on TeleRadyo Serbisyo the house on Kennedy Lane was undergoing expansion when the fire struck on the first floor of the house. He said chemicals used for t-shirt printing could have caused the fire to spread rapidly.

The owners of the house and their 3-year-old child were among the fatalities. Most of the fatalities were stay-in workers, the fire official said.

Three survived the fire including Mariafe Parle, an all-around maid of the owner. She said that they were in deep sleep when the fire broke out and she escaped through a window.

She even tried to rescue the girl who was carried by her mother, but she had difficulty breathing. Parle sustained injuries on her hands and feet from jumping off the window.

Another survivor recalled that it was difficult for them to locate the front door, which is the only way out of the house.

Videos courtesy of Mel Molina

Tarroza said they would launch an investigation into the fire after they learned that the house had no permits to operate. The house has yet to secure a fire safety inspection certification from the BFP.

Firefighters took too long to respond to the fire after they were given the wrong address, Tarroza said. Heavy floods in parts of Quezon City also impeded fire trucks from reaching the area quickly.

— with a report from Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Editor's note: A previous version of this story set the death toll at 16, based on a statement from the Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region. We are revising the official figure to 15 confirmed deaths, based on the announcement made by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte on Thursday.