On Nat'l Heroes' Day, COVID-19 task force lauds frontliners as modern-day heroes

MANILA - The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Sunday lauded the frontliners in commemoration of the country's National Heroes' Day.

In a statement, the NTF, headed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, together with Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito G. Galvez Jr., and Bases and Conversion Development Authority President and CEO Vince Dizon, called the medical frontliners as the country's modern-day heroes.

"As we commemorate National Heroes’ Day, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 honors our modern-day heroes -- our medical frontliners -- who have made every conceivable sacrifice to ensure the health and safety of the Filipino people," the statement said.

They also lauded other frontliners like the military and the police, as well as civil servants who have been at the forefront of the country's fight against COVID-19.

"For the past six months, our doctors, nurses, military and police personnel and civil servants have been at the forefront of our nation’s battle against the deadly disease. We know how your jobs have taken a heavy toll on your physical and mental well-being," the NTF said.

"But despite the many challenges, you continue to put your lives on the line and carry out your critical tasks so that our countrymen can get the best medical care and other essential services they need to recover and return to their families," it added.

Despite facing a different enemy, the country's frontliners are in the same league as our ancestors who fought against foreign oppressors for the independence of the country, they said.

"The selflessness, dedication and bravery you have shown during this health crisis puts you in the same league as our national heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in order to free our nation from foreign oppressors," the NTF said.

"Today, we are fighting a different kind of war that will determine the future of our nation. But we have no doubt that we can win this battle because you, our frontliners, stand ready to serve and protect our country," it also said.

The NTF also called on all Filipinos to work together to fight the crisis the country is currently facing.

"Finally, we would like to call on all Filipinos to unite and work shoulder to shoulder so that we can surmount this crisis, and move forward as one nation," it said.