'Fight, if necessary,' VP Robredo tells Filipinos on Heroes’ Day

Vice President Leni Robredo delivers a speech in Quezon City on Jan. 6, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo urged Filipinos on National Heroes Day to "fight, if necessary" for the country despite fear and uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monday’s national holiday honors those “who struggled, fought, sacrificed for our nation; who spoke truth to power and braved death or persecution; who exhibited courage, and in so doing, helped chart our destiny as a people,” said Robredo.

“We honor not one or a few names, but the countless others who were, or continue to be, animated by the same imperatives that drive us in times of crisis: Love those beyond your immediate circle; expand these circles to go beyond family or friends; care for the community, care for the country,” the Vice President said in a statement.

“Do this, despite fear and uncertainty. Fight, if necessary; do not shrink from struggle or sacrifice. Be kind and be brave,” she added.

As the country faces the COVID-19 crisis, “the spirit of our heroes lives” among medical professionals, community leaders, government workers, those from the uniformed services, volunteers, and “the common Filipino ready and willing to expand the reach of their compassion,” Robredo said.

“May the courage of our heroes continue to inspire us, as we once again face difficult times,” she said.

National Heroes Day marks the anniversary of the 1896 Cry of Pugad Lawin, the beginning of the Philippine Revolution against Spanish colonizers.