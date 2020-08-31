Former NBI head Dante Gierran is new PhilHealth chief

Former NBI Director Dante Gierran (2nd from right) joins an IATF meeting on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Gierran as the new PhilHealth president and CEO. Photo courtesy of Sen. Bong Go

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday named former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chief Dante Gierran as the new head of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth).

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the President announced Gierran's appointment during his meeting with the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Guierran replaced retired Brig. Gen. Ricardo Morales who resigned last week as PhilHealth president and chief executive officer amid allegations of corruption in the state-led insurer even as the country goes through health and economic crises due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to his appointment as new PhilHealth chief, Gierran served as NBI director. He retired earlier this year.

Duterte has accepted the resignation of Morales over his health condition. The former military general disclosed he was undergoing cancer treatment.

PhilHealth Executive vice president and chief operating officer Arnel De Jesus took over from Morales in an interim capacity.

De Jesus, however, also said he had heart ailments and diabetes which made him unable to attend Senate and House hearings on alleged corruption and mismanagement of PhilHealth.