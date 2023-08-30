DHSUD handout

MANILA — The housing department on Wednesday unveiled a master plan to develop the Pasig River and nearby areas, which would include the river's rehabilitation and housing for informal settlers.

Housing Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said the project involves improving the drainage, establishing people's parks, creating commercial hubs, and extending these developments to the Laguna de Bay and Manila Bay.

"Hindi lang pabahay at hindi lang estero, hindi pupuwede na ang gagawin mo ay isa-isa lang. Nakadugtong ang buhay ng Pasig River sa Laguna de Bay, sa Manila Bay, at sa mga estero," Acuzar said in a public briefing.

"Ang dami-dami nating squatter diyan sa Manila Bay... sa Laguna de Bay... kaya ang bagong programa na nilunsad ngayon ay kumpleto," he added.

(This does not focus on just housing or just the inlets. You cannot do this in installments. The life of Pasig River is connected to the Laguna de Bay, the Manila Bay, and the inlets. There are many informal settlers there, so the new program we are launching is complete.)

First Lady Liza Marcos had attended the meeting with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and said she would support the project, Acuzar said.

"Ito ay mangyayari na at hindi ito kuwento lang, hindi ito drawing. So sinisigurado ng ating Unang Ginang at ating Pangulo na ang proyektong ito ay hindi drawing at ito'y magiging katotohanan," Acuzar said.

(This will happen and not remain as mere talk, this won't remain a drawing. Our First Lady and President assure that this project will be a reality.)

The housing chief said they have yet to finalize the budget for the master plan but noted it was in the final stages of development. A timeline for the project was so far unclear as they were still in the planning period, he added.

"For the meantime, gagawa kami ng showcase para mapakita kung ano talaga ang tunay na mangyayari diyan sa Pasig River," Acuzar said.

"Mahirap dito 'yung funding kasi aaralin mo 'yung pondo. Siyempre [makikipag-usap] tayo sa lahat ng puwedeng magbigay ng pondo, 'yung private sector pati ang Kongreso," he said.

(We will do a showcase for what will happen to the Pasig River. The challenge here is the funding because you will study that. We will talk to all possible fund sources, including the private sector and Congress.)

The DHSUD is coordinating with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) to preserve the culture and history of the areas involved in the project.

Acuzar hopes the project would boost tourism in Metro Manila.

"Nakadugtong din tayo sa Chinatown. Puwede rin gamitin 'yan sa food tourism. Lahat naman sa ibang lugar, pinupuntahan ang Chinatown ng turismo," he said.

"Mayroon din tayong gagawin na development sa dulo, ang mga settled park. Diyan puwede tayo maglagay ng installation art kaya tuwang-tuwa ang NCAA kasi ang Luneta, punong-puno na sa Luneta... paano magkakasya ang mga park na 'yan?" he said.

(We will connect with Chinatown. That can be used for food tourism. We will also do a development, settled parts. We can put up art installations there.)

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in July formed an inter-agency council to rehabilitate and develop the Pasig River and nearby water systems.