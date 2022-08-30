Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tutol ang grupo ng mga guro at estudyante sa isinusulong ni Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual na pag-alis sa General Education (GE) subjects sa kolehiyo.

Binitawan ni Pascual ang mungkahi kasabay ng panukalang paikliin ang taon sa pagkuha ng isang college degree.

Para kay Pascual, mas mainam na major subjects at specific skills na kailangan sa work force ang pagtuunan ng mga kurso kaya dapat alisin ang GE subjects na saklaw umano ng K-12 curriculum.

Pero para sa grupo ng faculty at iba pang manggagawa sa University of the Philippines, ang pahayag ni Pascual ay devaluation o pagpapahina sa GE program, na layong magtanim ng critical thinking sa mga estudyante.

Hindi rin kumbinsido ang grupo na mas magiging employable ang mga estudyante kapag inalis ang GE subjects.

"We think very wrong iyong assumption that super specialization is actually what is needed in the workplace. Without GEs kasi magiging super specialized ang students, they'll be focusing on their disciplines," ani Mon Sy, vice chairperson ng grupong Congress of Teachers/Educators for Nationalism and Democracy.

"The workplace needs engineers who can write well-written reports or scientists who can communicate their research to people. Pero kung example, a science student will only learn the science, how to do lab work, paano na iyong science communication part? How about the ethics part?" aniya.

Naniniwala naman ang National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) na GE subjects ang dapat tingnan kung gustong makamit ang kalidad na edukasyon.

"Kailangan i-review ang K-12 program. Dapat iyon, kasi iyon ang nagdadagdag ng years sa mga estudyante ngayon at ang daing ng mga magulang, sobrang nahihirapan sila sa gastusin," ani NUSP President Jandeil Roperos.

Para sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED), kailangan munang pag-aralan ang senior high school curriculum bago magbanggit ng mga pagbabago.

"In policy making, we should not just use general statements that we have because that is our personal thinking. It must be based on assessment. Kailangan din pag-aralan anong nangyari sa mga naiwan sa general education," ani CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera.

"That is one of the things that we want to find out with the [K-12 program] review. What happened to the subjects that were put there? Do they sufficiently cover the outcomes that we used to expect from general education?" ani De Vera.

Patuloy na isinasagawa ang review sa K-12 program.

Apela ng mga education advocate na bigyan ng boses ang lahat ng mga kabilang sa sektor, mula estudyante, guro, mga dalubhasa at mga apektadong industriya.

— Ulat ni Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News