Students participate in an activity as the school year 2023-2024 opens at the Corazon Aquino Elementary School in Quezon City on Aug. 29, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — Millions of public school students in the Philippines returned to classrooms Tuesday as the government is set to test a new curriculum seen to boost the performance of kindergarten to Grade 10 learners.

More than 22.676 million students were officially enrolled for the school year 2023-2024, data from the Department of Education (DepEd) showed.

The DepEd expects 28 million registrants for the fresh school year, which has already begun a few weeks ago for some private schools.

Some 30 schools in 6 regions will join the pilot implementation of the revised K to 10 program, called the "Matatag Curriculum," this school year following the completion of a 2-year study.

Jocelyn Andaya, director of the DepEd's Bureau of Curriculum Development, said the test would be launched 2 weeks after the August 29 class opening when the pilot schools are selected. For this school year, kindergarten and Grades 1, 4, and 7 would be initially covered.

The revamped K to 10 curriculum, to be adopted in phases until 2028, will "decongest" the current curriculum, focusing on students' literacy and math skills.

In fact, according to Andaya, 70 percent of the learning competencies under the current K to 10 program have been removed.

Learning areas were also reduced to 5 from 7 under the adjusted K to 10. It now covers Language, Reading and Literacy, Mathematics, as well as subjects promoting patriotism and good manners.

Education officials believe that revising the country's basic education or the K to 12 program is the long-term solution to students' poor performance exacerbated by pandemic school closures.

The curriculum review for Grades 11 to 12 or senior high school is underway.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

CHALLENGES

Despite the waning threat of COVID-19, the education sector continues to face challenges.

Classroom shortage in public schools hit 150,000 before the 2023 class opening, the DepEd said. This year, the government plans to construct 7,000 more classrooms, with additional increases in the coming years.

But Education Assistant Secretary Francis Bringas said they could not "zero out" on the classroom backlogs by the end of 2028 as these accumulated through the years.

Some schools are still grappling with the effects of the recent typhoons and intense monsoon rains.

Parts of Calizon Elementary School in Bulacan province remained flooded a day before the class opening. The school's officer in charge, Raul Musni, lamented the shortage of chairs, learning modules, and books, saying some were destroyed by floods. He said the local government vowed to help them replace the supplies.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Meanwhile, 17 schools in the Bicol region are still being used as evacuation centers, according to the DepEd.

Around 20,000 residents in Albay province fled their homes and were staying in evacuation centers, including schools, since June this year due to the eruption of the Mayon volcano which remained restive.

Bringas said the evacuees do not occupy the entire school premises, adding that there are still available classrooms for learners during the class opening.

Tuesday's opening also marks the first day that students will attend bare-bones classrooms after Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte ordered them to be stripped of clutter and wall postings, including visual aids.

'ACT URGENTLY'

On Tuesday, the United Nations' children agency UNICEF called on the Philippines to prioritize early learning and strengthen parental engagement.

Many children in the country are not attending preschool programs, UNICEF pointed out, adding that the numbers are "more dismal" in the provinces.

UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov in a statement also said that the learning crisis affects "vulnerable children the most and is a major driver of intergenerational poverty and inequality."

"We know the solutions to ensure all children gain basic skills to prevent a generational catastrophe," Oyunsaikhan said.

"We must act urgently to ensure every child reaches and stays in the classroom."

— with reports from Joyce Balancio and Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News