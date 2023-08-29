BOC: 20 pct commission awaits tipsters on smuggled, hoarded goods

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from PTV

MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday said a 20 percent commission awaits individuals who would tip the agency on possible smuggled or hoarded goods.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said "there is an existing reward system" under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

"If I’m not mistaken it’s about 20 percent of the value of the goods. Kapag iyong goods po na nakuha natin are goods of value na puwede nating i-auction then they are entitled," Rubio told Palace reporters in a briefing.

(If the goods we confiscate are goods of value that we can auction, then they are entitled to the reward.)

A Customs administrative order last year states that, "A cash reward shall be given to informers or whistleblowers equivalent to 20 percent of the additional revenues."

"Only actual cash proceeds from the sale of smuggled goods and confiscated goods, or actual collection of additional revenues shall be the subject of reward," it added.

The informant or the whistleblower will not be entitled to the cash reward if the goods were donated, declared for official use, re-exported, or disposed of.

The order added that the informant should not have taken part in the illegal transaction and should not be performing assessment or enforcement function in the port where the goods were processed.

The statement from the bureau came after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. directed the agency earlier in the day to boost its fight against rice hoarders and illegal importers, as prices of the staple grain increased.