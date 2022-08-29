De Lima apologizes to guests barred from visiting her

MANILA - Detained former Senator Leila de Lima on Monday apologized to her guests who were barred from visiting her during her birthday at Camp Crame on Saturday, August 27.

In a statement, De Lima apologized to her friends for the inconvenience caused by the incident.

“Once again, I express my profound apology to my esteemed friends and allies who were denied entry for any inconvenience this has caused. My heartfelt thanks also for their unceasing support,” she said.

De Lima also acknowledged that they filed for a request for visit Aug. 22, or 5 days before the intended date of visit.

The Philippine National Police requires a 10-day prior notice requirement, as mandated by PNP Memo-Circular No. 2018-027.

“Yes, we filed the request only last Aug. 22 or days short of the requirement. But as I explained to the Custodial authorities, we could not comply earlier because we were still waiting for confirmation from some of the guests. We thought of just submitting one (1) complete list of confirmed guests, instead of piecemeal submissions,” De Lima said, adding that they were focused on the preparations for the US Congressional Delegation visit, which was also moved.

According to De Lima, there had been instances in the past when they were not able to comply with the 10-day prior policy, but were still allowed to entertain her guests.

“On our part, we had, in most cases, complied strictly with the 10-day rule and other requirements. There had been few (rare) instances, however, when, for various reasons, our requests had fallen short of the requirements or did not strictly comply with the 10-day rule, but the same had been favorably acted upon,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate that the discretion of the approving authorities, this time, was imprudently exercised, thereby causing yet again another unnecessary ruckus, just like in the case of the earlier US Congressional Delegation visit,” De Lima added.

In a separate statement, Senator Risa Hontiveros, who was among those barred from visiting De Lima, said the detained former senator should have been allowed to receive her guests.

“Hindi dapat pinagkaitan si Sen. Leila de Lima na tumanggap ng mga bisita sa araw mismo ng kanyang kaarawan,” she said.

“Sen. Leila continues to be unjustly targeted for crimes she did not commit. Patuloy kong ipinapanawagan ang kalayaan niya,” Hontiveros added.

Why were De Lima guests barred from visiting her on her birthday on Saturday?



DOJ cites lack of court order.

PNP says visit request was filed late (filed only 4 days before the scheduled visit instead of at least 10 days under PNP rules). pic.twitter.com/w3lKfDtzqi — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) August 29, 2022

Aside from Hontiveros, among those who were not allowed to visit De Lima were Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, former SC Associate Justice and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, Rep. Edcel Lagman, former Senator Franklin Drilon, constitutional framer Atty. Christian Monsod, Prof. Winnie Monsod, Former Rep. Tom Villarin, former secretaries Mar Roxas and Julia Abad, and lawyer Chel Diokno.

- with reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

