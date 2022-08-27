Educational aid distribution improves in 2nd week: DSWD, DILG

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Saturday's distribution of educational aid by the Social welfare department in Manila went smoothly compared to the chaotic first day of distribution last week.

The queue was long but organized. Those who were waiting in line were also treated to a number of songs by some social workers. Local police also helped in maintaining order and ensuring that health protocols, as much as possible, were observed.

Many came as early as Friday night while the bulk of those hoping to get the financial aid arrived Saturday morning.

"Overall sa buong bansa ay naging maayos ang sitwasyon ng ating ginagawang educational payout. Ngayong araw po, nasa 90,000 na mga kababayan natin ang target nating mapagsilbiban," said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez.

Those who received aid today were thankful, including Marcelita dela Cruz who arrived early together with her daughter who is in senior high school. "Maligaya po, dahil sa nakuha ko, ito ang ibibigay ko sa anak ko ngayon para ibili ng uniporme niya at gamit niya kasi tatlo yung anak ko na nag-aaral e," said Dela Cruz.

"Magagamit po namin ito sa thesis namin, lalo na sa mga technical, vocational courses na requirement yung product sa paggawa ng thesis po. Kumbaga malaking tulong po ito," said college student Carlo Sombillo.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

However, a few were dismayed after learning that walk-in applicants will not be accommodated, even though this was announced by the department as early as Sunday last week.

"Na late lang po kami sa balitang yun na no walk-in na pala. Kailangan na pala ng register," according to senior high school student Alfads Abduhari.

For Mae Jimenes, she was not aware that walk-ins were no longer allowed.

"Hindi po talaga kami na-update. Kanina lang po namin nalaman eh nasa jeep na po kami kasi sayang eh nakapagbayad na kami sa jeep diba. Nakakadisappoint po siyempre 'di po ako papasok sa trabaho mamaya tapos magkano rin yung mawawala sakin diba?" said Jimenes.

Lopez explained that Saturday's distribution was for those who registered online.

"Ito nga po ay inilaan na natin para po duon sa mga may online appointment napo, at nakatanggap ng text confirmation na sila ay indeed pinapupunta bukas sa naturang lugar," said Lopez.

"Itong ating educational cash grant o educational assistance ay naka-depende sa assesement po ng ating mga social worker and at the same time, ang ibig sabihn natin doon hindi naman ibig sabihin na kayo'y pumunta doon, automatically, pag-uwi kayo'y may matatanggap. Kaya nanawagan po tayo sa ating mga kababayan kasi nga po kayo ay i-aassses pa ng ating mga social worker, kung sa tingin nyo naman po, kayo'y nakaka-luwag sa buhay, kaya pa naman magpa-aral, eh ilaan nalang po natin yung pagkakataon po na makakuhang educational assistance yung mga kababayan natin na nangangailangan."

Among those considered students in crisis are breadwinners, working students, children of solo parents and OFWs, victims of abuse, abandoned, orphans, and those with unemployed parents.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos said, Saturday's aid distribution was generally orderly.

However, they needed to turn away those who did not register online.

"Sila (DSWD) yung sa listahan, sila yung sa online, kami naman sa additional manpower, sa police. Since online ito, maraming pipila eh. So yung mga hindi nakaregister online, pinapaalis agad namin. Importante sa lahat yun. Otherwise, dadagsain tayo ng maraming tao. So importante, ipakita ang registration, kung wala kang ipakita, sorry you have to go. Otherwise, baka magkagulo," said Abalos.

However, many still tried to avail the educational aid even if they were not able to register online, including Maria Lorena Albarado, who does not have a mobile phone or access to the internet needed to be able to complete the online registration.

"Paano ako mag-o-online? So ibig sabihin yung P2k wala na yun kasi wala naman akong cellphone," said Albarado.

"Makikipagsapalaran po ako kasi iniisip ko mga apo ko kasi solo parent po ako tsaka PWD ang tatay ng mga anak ko. Kaya ako nakikipagsapalaran, wala po kaming cellphone," said Lucia de Jesus.

"Para sa mga walang access sa internet, walang access sa mga gadget, maglalaan po ng sariling guideline ang DSWD para po kayo ay matulungan sa tulong po ng DILG [Department of Interior and Local Government," Lopez promised.

Aid distribution will continue every Saturday until the 24th of September.

RELATED VIDEO: