Super typhoon Goring. PAGASA image.

MANILA - Tropical cyclone wind signal number 3 remains hoisted over parts of Isabela as super typhoon Goring (international name: Saola) maintained its strength, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Goring was spotted around 95 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 230 kph gusts.

It is currently moving south southeastward slowly, and is expected to move generally eastward over the Philippine Sea in the next 12 hours.

The super typhoon will dump an accumulated rainfall greater than 200 mm or nearly 8 inches over the extreme eastern portion of Isabela and the northern portion of Aurora until Monday afternoon, PAGASA said.

The eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela will experience 100-200 mm (nearly 4 to 8 inches) of rainfall, while Ilocos region, Apayao, Abra, Benguet, rest of Aurora, the eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya, and rest of mainland Cagayan and Isabela should expect 50 to 100 mm (2 to 4 inches) of rain.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards," PAGASA warned.

Goring will also enhance the southwest monsoon, which will bring occasional rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days, PAGASA said.

Signal no. 3 remained hoisted over the eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue), and the extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag). These areas will experience 89 to 117 kph winds in at least 18 hours.

PAGASA also raised the following wind signals.

Signal No. 2

Eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City)

Central portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Benito Soliven, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Naguilian, Gamu, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Alicia, Luna, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, San Isidro, San Mariano, Ilagan City)

Northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan)

Eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

Signal No. 1

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Quirino

Rest of Isabela

Apayao

Nueva Vizcaya

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Kalinga

Abra

Eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalneg, Bangui)

Pollilo Islands

Eastern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan)

Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal)

Calaguas Islands

PAGASA said Goring will continue to move in a loop-like track east of northern Luzon until Tuesday, before heading northwestward. It will then pass north of Batanes on Wednesday, and make landfall over southern Taiwan late Wednesday or early Thursday before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility.

It is also expected to remain a super typhoon until it makes landfall in southern Thailand. It will then exit the PAR as a severe tropical storm or typhoon by late Thursday or Friday.

Meanwhile, another tropical depression formed east of the country outside PAR.

PAGASA said it may enter PAR on Thursday and will be assigned the local name “Hanna”.

“It will neither approach nor make landfall over any part of the country and will remain offshore until it exits PAR by weekend,” PAGASA added.

