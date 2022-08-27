Photos courtesy of Mayor Junard Chan.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan warned against operating floating cottages in the waters off Brgy. Marigonon.

These floating businesses recently drew flak after the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said they are contributing to high coliform bacteria in adjacent Cordova town.

Chan, who inspected the waters in his jurisdiction earlier in the day, was shocked when he saw these structures being erected.

“Aside from they don’t have permission to build in the location, there is no septic tank and human excretion will go directly to the sea,” Chan said in Cebuano on his social media page.

“We have a lot of marine sanctuaries that we are protecting and a lot of fisherfolk in the city that are dependent on this livelihood.”

He urged cottage owners to coordinate with him so they can agree on how to properly process and proceed with their businesses.

Unless approached, Chan added he may resort to removing them by force.

Lapu-Lapu City is known for its world-class resorts and island hopping activities. – Report from Annie Perez