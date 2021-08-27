Security personnel keep the gates closed at the Department of Education (DepEd) headquarters in Pasig City on March 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— Enrollment for basic education in the School Year 2021 to 2022 has so far reached over 10 million, data from the Department of Education's (DepEd) quick count showed on Friday.

A total of 5.3 million students have enrolled in public schools, 313,000 in private schools, over 6,000 in state and local universities and colleges, and more than 52,000 in alternative learning schools, according to DepEd.

Early registrants, meanwhile, were at 4.5 million.

Calabarzon has the most number of enrollees at 1.7 million. The region was followed by Metro Manila at over 990,000, and Central Luzon at over 973,000.

Enrollment in public schools began on Aug. 16 and will end on Sept. 13, the first day of classes.

The DepEd allowed private schools, meanwhile, to start classes as early as June.

Earlier, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said her agency hoped to "match" last year's enrollment, which reached some 26 million, but stressed that there are a number of factors to consider such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the state of the economy.

For the upcoming academic year, schools will be implementing distance learning again as in-person classes remain indefinitely banned due to the continued threat of COVID-19.

Some 26.6 million learners enrolled in basic education in the previous academic year, when the implementation of distance learning started in Philippine schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The figure was down by a million compared to School Year 2019-2020.

— with reports from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

