Philippine missile frigate takes part in ‘Rim of the Pacific’ war games

Republic of the Philippines Navy ship BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) transits the Pacific Ocean during Rim of the Pacific 2020. US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin M. Langer

MANILA - The Philippine Navy's first missile-capable frigate has joined the world's largest maritime exercise in Hawaii, to test its capabilities, as well as enhance the country's maritime partnership.

In a statement, the Philippine Navy said the country's participation in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2020 "aims to advance its maritime operational capability to multilateral level thereby increasing readiness and interoperability."

The BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), which is capable of carrying out anti-air, anti-surface, anti-submarine, and electronic warfare missions, arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 15 and will stay until the end of the biennial exercise on Aug. 31.

The Philippine warship, which was commissioned on July 10, is the newest among all ships for RIMPAC 2020.

Ten countries, 22 ships, a submarine, multiple aircraft and 5,300 personnel are participating in the exercise.

During the Philippine contingent's arrival in Hawaii, they were welcomed by Philippine Consulate General to Honolulu Joselito Jimeno.

The Filipino sailors were not allowed to get off the ship as precaution against the novel coronavirus. The RIMPAC 2020 will be executed purely at sea.

"[The exercise] will provide the PN (Philippine Navy) with the latest training and techniques in modern naval warfare," Capt. Jerry Garrido, skipper of BRP Jose Rizal, said in a statement.