MANILA—The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Friday that 1,796 out of 3,582 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given last August.

Kharam Baricaua Molbog from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) topped the exams with a score of 91.90 percent rating.

Karen Dale Lao Tan, also from UST, took 2nd place with a 91.30 score, followed by Micah Vell Rosas Diaz from Davao Doctors College Inc. who had 91.10.

Four other examinees from UST were among the top 10 takers of the boards.

Here are the successful examinees.

