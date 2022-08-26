A blaze ripped through a passenger vessel off Batangas City. Photo courtesy of Allysa Arias

MANILA (4th UPDATE) — Fire engulfed a passenger ferry in the waters off Batangas province on Friday, the Philippine Ports Authority said.

The MV Asia Philippines-Cebu of Starlite Shipping was carrying passengers and crew members when the blaze ripped through the vessel around 5:30 p.m., according to PPA-Batangas.

An initial report from the Philippine Coast Guard said 82 people were onboard the watercraft. More than 15 vehicles were also aboard, it added.

The fire struck as the ferry from Calapan, Oriental Mindoro neared the Batangas Port, the PPA said. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Passengers jumped into the sea as thick black smoke billowed from the vessel during the incident, a video shared to ABS-CBN News showed.

Rescue operations by the Philippine Coast Guard were ongoing as of posting, said PCG-Batangas station commander Capt. Vic Acosta.

At least 73 people have been rescued, one of whom was brought to the hospital, the PCG said.

Two passengers remain missing, according to Acosta.

“Nakasulat po sa manifesto pangalan nila. Pero ayun nga po, sa pag ta-tally ng incident command, may dalawa tayo allegedly missing,” Acosta said.

According to Starlite Ferries, however, all 40 passengers and 33 crew members onboard have been accounted for. PCG said it is cross-checking and verifying the data.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Rhoderick Armamento, commander of APC-Southern Luzon, said that it is possible all individuals on board have been rescued as no family member or relative has come forward.

“Alleged pa lang 'to. Wala pa naghahanap sa dalawa pero gusto natin makasiguro. Nasa manifest, andun sila. We hope and pray nakaligtas and 'di lang nagpapakita pa,” he clarified.

Nevertheless, Acosta said the search and rescue operations for the possible missing individuals at sea will continue.

“Yung search and rescue di natin ititigil. And hindi pa cinoconsider ang search and retrieval. Tuloy-tuloy po iyan,” he said.

Authorities will continue to search the ferry, which has been brought to Bauan Anchorage, on Saturday morning.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, is plagued by poor sea transport, with its badly regulated boats prone to overcrowding and accidents.

In May, 7 people were killed when a fire ripped through a ferry carrying 134 passengers and crew off Quezon.— With a report from Agence France-Presse



