Village security officers of Barangay 63, Zone 8 barricade Natividad St. in Pasay city on Aug. 19, 2021, after it was placed under special concern lockdown as seven residents test positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health confirmed on Sunday the presence of the first known Lambda variant case in the country, a variant of interest, and 182 additional Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases, among others. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines might do away with regional or province-wide lockdowns in a looming "policy shift" to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, an official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Thursday.

A sub-technical working group led by the health department recommended resorting instead to granular lockdowns limited to subdivisions, streets, or several houses, said DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing.

"Ang mangyayari po kasi dito ngayon, pinaghahanda na rin natin ang mga lokal na gobyerno sa tinatawag nating policy shift on lockdowns," Densing said in a televised public briefing.

"Ang tinitingnan po natin... hindi na po tayo magkakaroon ng pangmalawakang lockdown na sa lebel ng rehiyon at probinsya," he added.

(What will happen here is we asked local governments to prepare for a so-called policy shift on lockdowns. We are looking at no longer having sweeping lockdowns at the level of the region and province.)

Unlike the current set-up, a granular lockdown will bar even authorized persons from leaving their homes, which will lessen public mobility and the chances of COVID-19 spread, Densing said.

The national government will help local authorities provide food assistance in areas under granular lockdowns, he added.



"Magkakaroon ng policy shift dahil nakita natin na mas epektibo 'yong ganitong pamamaraan," said Densing.

(There will be a policy shift because we know)

"Gusto lang nating sabihin na hahawakan pa rin ng pambansang gobyerno ang mandato nito kung saka-sakali na mag-lockdown pa rin nang malakihan kung ito'y kinakailangan. Pero ito'y magiging last resort na natin," continued the DILG undersecretary.

(We just want to say that the national government will still hold the mandate for a wide lockdown, if needed. But this will be our last resort.)