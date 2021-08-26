Health workers set deadline for benefits payment to Friday

Health workers from Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila picket in front of the hospital's lobby on August 25, 2021, calling the government for the release of funds and benefits for special risk allowance and hazard pay allotted to health workers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A group of health workers on Thursday said it would give the Department of Health until Friday to give them their due benefits.

The Alliance of Health Workers earlier set its deadline to August 31 before its members go on strike, the group’s president Robert Mendoza said.

"Nagusap na kami kahapon together with our leaders. Ang ating binigay na deadline hanggang Friday na lang...'Yung ginawa naming September 1 dapat sa Friday na kasi wala kaming inaantay na magandang balita para sa mga health workers," Robert Mendoza told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We talked with our leaders yesterday and came up with the deadline on Friday... Our previous deadline on September 1 was rescheduled to Friday because we don't expect any good news for health workers.)

Health workers were not happy with the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing into the DOH's spending of its pandemic funds on Wednesday, Mendoza said.

"Hindi sila masaya sa kinahinatnan sa hearing kahapon kasi nakafocus lang talaga sa SRA (special risk allowance) ang DOH na ibibigay na benepisyo. Parang pinagdadamot nga ng gobyerno ang mga benepisyong ito," he said.

(They're not happy with yesterday's hearing because the DOH was focused only on the SRA. It's like the government is being stingy.)

"Posible magsasanib ang public and private health workers para ipakita sa gobyerno ang pagkadismaya."

(It's possible public and private health workers will unite to show government their dismay.)