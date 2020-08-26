Soldiers wounded in Jolo twin explosions commended

A government soldier wounded in Monday's twin bombing in Jolo, Sulu receives an award from the military leadership on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Photo courtesy of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Soldiers who were wounded in the recent bombing incidents in Jolo, Sulu were commended Wednesday by officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Mindanao Command.

Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. conferred medals upon six troops who are confined at the Camp Navarro General Hospital in Zamboanga City.

The Wounded Personnel Medal was awarded to Sergeant Norman Santiago, Corporal Jesus Genora, Corporal Jeric Gil Villaruz, Private First Class Jay Carbon, Private First Class Jeffry Domingo, and Private Rocelo Abacial, Jr.

They are among at least 20 soldiers wounded in the twin blasts in downtown Jolo on Monday.

Vinluan also extended his sympathies to the bereaved families of the victims who were killed in the explosions.

Eight soldiers, one policeman and six civilians died from the incident, while over 70 others were wounded.

The cadavers of five of the killed soldiers were airlifted to their respective provinces Tuesday afternoon.