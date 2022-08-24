Filipina-Canadian Chef Opens Kubo Food Stall in Belfast

BELFAST - Nallaine Calvo from Toronto, Canada, a former chef at a popular hotel in Belfast City started Kubo over 2 years ago, during lockdown.

On July 21, she opened Kubo Belfast at the Trademarket, a popular food market site in Northern Ireland’s capital. The street food vendor serves Philippine cuisine that features authentic, traditional Filipino flavours, with a unique modern twist.

“There is a lack of Filipino food in Northern Ireland, which is really what pushed me to start it. I figured, if I was going to cook for myself, I might as well cook for others as well. I was also inspired after the success of my monthly kamayan events or supper clubs. I loved watching people eat Filipino food kamayan-style, which is with their hands. It was amazing,” said Calvo.

Kamayan or the traditional way of eating sans the use of utensils or “with hands,” continue to be an integral part of Kubo and is always incorporated into the menus.

Named after the traditional Philippine nipa hut made of local bamboo and palm leaves, Kubo strives to stay as true to Filipino flavours as much as possible.

It is Calvo’s way to educate people on what Filipino cuisine is. Her family recipes are prepared and cooked using modern, resourceful techniques, by playing around with Filipino ingredients then using them in uncommon ways to concoct innovative dishes.

“For example, we roll our pancit palabok into lumpia and reduce down the pancit sauce to turn it into a dipping sauce for the lumpia,” explains Calvo.

Their Filipino BBQ has also become a very popular dish.

Calvo was born in Cabanatuan City, in Nueva Ecija province in the Philippines then emigrated to Toronto barely 2 years of age.

She moved to London five years ago and while travelling in Belfast, she met her partner Paul, a local of Crushendall. She is now living permanently with him in Kubo’s prime location.

She and her sisters are first generation Canadians and were raised by parents with the full Filipino heritage around them. They grew up speaking Tagalog, eating Filipino food, and stayed connected to their Philippine roots and culture even if they were raised in a Canadian society.

“We always are, even more so now, living in Belfast where there aren't many Filipino restaurants to go to. In fact, we recently organised Belfast's first Philippine Kultura Festival that was held in July and we are holding Belfast's first Festival of Asia on September 3. These are ways I can keep connected to my roots and in extension, my family,” said Calvo.

Her advice to aspiring Filipino entrepreneurs: “Be proud of who you are and what your heritage is. The Philippines has such a deep, rich history that really sees through generations. That history, through our families, moulds us Filipinos into who we are and whatever it is you try to do, we should always pay homage to our Filipino background.”