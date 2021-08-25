MANILA— Several senators on Wednesday criticized Health Secretary Francisco Duque III for relying too much on his subordinates in answering questions during a congressional inquiry into questionable expenditures at the Department of Health (DOH).

Since the first hearing last week, Duque has been referring the questions of lawmakers either to health undersecretaries or heads of bureaus under the DOH.

"Secretary Duque, I respect you, but please you don't pass it on," Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chair Sen. Richard Gordon said during the hearing.

"You have to man up and answer questions yourself because that shows weakness," he said.

Gordon added that Duque's failure to answer questions directly gives the public a bad impression on the health chief.

"Kaya ka napagdududahan dahil hindi ka sumasagot ng questions forthrightly," the senator said.

(You seem dubious because you are not answering questions forthrightly.)

"I don't think that is your intention kaya sagutin ninyo agad (so answer the questions immediately)," he said.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III also took a jab at Duque with a tweet, saying: "When you are head of Agency and cannot answer for your agency’s actions, you are incompetent!"

Last year, several senators signed a resolution calling for Duque's resignation due to his alleged incompetence in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

But President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly defended Duque, even calling the Health Secretary as the pandemic's "hero" during his last State of the Nation Address in July.

On Tuesday, Duterte said he would not fire Duque unless he resigns voluntarily.

